Happening this weekend: Friends of the Pima County Public Library book sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you love reading, combing through well-curated book shelves and spending money for a good cause, you'll want to clear your calendar this weekend for the Friends of the Pima County Public Library's monthly book sale.

Find your new favorite books, curated by the nonprofit's dedicated volunteers. You may even find an unexpected treasure. The best part? Proceeds from the sale benefit programs at our local county libraries.

Friends of the Pima County Public Library A buyer from Paris, France, paid $11,000 to the Friends of the County Public Library for this rare book by Japanese-French artist Lèonard Tsuguharu Foujita.

In addition to its diverse book selection, Friends of the Pima County Public Library also carries vinyl records, DVDs, audio books, games and puzzles.

The April sale runs from Friday, April 26 - Monday, April 29, 9 a.m - 2 p.m., with discount days through the weekend:



Saturday: 25% off purchases for ages 55+

Sunday: 1/2 price day

Monday: $10 Bag Day. Fill one of our bags with books for $10.

If you miss the April sale, Friends of the Pima County Public Library will also have sales at their facility, 2230 N. Country Club, in both May and June.

Friends of the Pima County Public Library is KGUN 9's Giving Project recipient this month. Those wanting to support their efforts beyond the purchase of book sale items, visit the story links below to learn how to donate:

