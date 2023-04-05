Foothills Art Walk is a chance to view local artwork in a serene setting

Fine art, live music, refreshments and six different galleries — all centered around a beautiful outdoor courtyard.
If this sounds like an enjoyable evening, consider checking out the Foothills Art Walk on Thursday night.
On the first Thursday of every month, the Foothills Art Galleries host this event where people can enjoy local artwork and entertainment. There are six different galleries all within walking distance from one another with the courtyard at the center.
The theme at FoR Fine Art is "Desert in Bloom," which showcases art featuring landscapes, wildlife and flowers in different desert scenes.
Over at Settlers West, the gallery is featuring "Tales of the West" with new works from six different artists.
When: Thursday, April 6 from 4-7 pm
Where: Foothills Art Galleries
6420 N. Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85718
