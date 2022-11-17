Fall Artisans Market coming to Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a way to shop local ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping rush? The Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) Fall Artisans Market may have what you're looking for.

The annual event at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is returning for its 37th run starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. and concluding Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

More than 100 local artists and artisans will be in attendance, selling original artwork, crafts, pottery, glass, jewelry and unique other hand-crafted items.

The open-air market is free to attend.

In conjunction with the market, TMA is offering 'pay-what-you-wish' admission for the museum for shoppers who would like to check out some of the current exhibits.

'Pay-as-you-wish' hours will be 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday - Sunday. The museum is encouraging visitors to make a small voluntary donation for general admission.

Visitors can enter the Artisans Market from the museum's Main Avenue entrance or the museum parking lot, where vendors will be set up.

TMA suggest using the Paseo Redondo lot downtown to park, which will be free during during the market, or using surface or other downtown lots.

For a complete directory of Fall Artisans Market vendors, visit the TMA website.

Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

140 N. Main Ave.

Fall Artisans Market

Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

