Everything you need to know about the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books is returning for its fourteenth year Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5.
It'll headline Linda Ronstadt as she discusses her memoir "Feels Like Home" at the Student Union North Ballroom on Sunday from 1 - 2 p.m.
This celebration will also feature Senator Bernie Sanders presenting his new book, "It's Okay to be Angry About Capitalism" on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the the University of Arizona Student Union North Ballroom.
Entertainment and family activities are as follows:
Saturday, March 4
- 9 - 9:30 a.m.
- Storybook Character Parade at The Canyon
- 9:15 - 9:20 a.m.
- National Anthem at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial Plaza
- 9:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.
- Fun for Elementary Age Kids! Book Nook Presented by the Children's Museum at the Book Nook Activity Tent
- Tent for Tots, Programmed by Make Way for Books! at the Tent for Tots
- Teen Tent at the Teen Activities Tent
- 10 - 10:40 a.m.
- Animals from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum at the Children's Stage
- 10 - 11 a.m.
- Musette, an accordion duet at The Canyon
- Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Glass Magnet Craft with Catherine Eyde at the Teen Activities Tent
- 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Meet the Character: Ladybug Girl at the Story Blanket Tent
- 11 - 11:40 a.m.
- Stories that Soar at the Children's Stage
- 11 - 11:45 a.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Doug Harber at The Canyon
- Znora at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 12 - 12:40 p.m.
- Tucson Girls Chorus Bumblebee Singers at the Children's Stage
- 12 - 1 p.m.
- Laura Stone the Poet at The Canyon
- Mariachi Los Toritos at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 1 - 1:40 p.m.
- Pawdemonium: Active Imagination Theater at the Children's Stage
- 1- 2 p.m.
- Spencer Vandevier at The Canyon
- Saguaro Strutters at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 1 - 5 p.m.
- Randall Dighton, who is a strolling entertaining
- 1:30 - 2:15 p.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 2 - 3 p.m.
- Gary Rodriguez at The Canyon
- Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucaz at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 3 - 3:30 p.m.
- Meet the Character: Clifford the Big Red Dog at the Story Blanket Tent
- 3 - 3:40 p.m.
- Sahuaro Guitar Orchestra at the Children's Stage
- 3 - 4 p.m.
- DC and Company at The Canyon
- Mariachi Pueblo Viejo at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 4 - 4:30 p.m.
- Meet the Character: Elephant & Piggie at the Story Blanket Tent
- 4 - 4:45 p.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 4 - 5 p.m.
- Lylah Elizabeth at The Canyon
- Esperanza Dance Project at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
Sunday, March 5
- 9:15 - 9:20 a.m.
- National Anthem at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial Plaza
- 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Fun for Elementary Age Kids! Book Nook Presented by the Children's Museum at the Book Nook Activity Tent
- Tent for Tots, Programmed by Make Way for Books! at the Tent for Tots
- Teen Tent at the Teen Activities Tent
- 10 - 11 a.m.
- rpbauer at The Canyon
- Alice Vail Middle School Guitar Ensembles at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Glass Magnet Craft with Catherine Eyde at the Teen Activities Tent
- 11 - 11:30 a.m.
- Meet the Character: Curious George at the Story Blanket Tent
- 11 - 11:40 a.m.
- Zin! Zin! Suzuki Violins and Friends at the Children's Stage
- 11 - 11:45 a.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sarah Burke at The Canyon
- Barbershop Quartets and Chorus at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 12 - 1 p.m.
- Micki Fuhrman at The Canyon
- Ritmos Latinos - Rueda de Casino at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 1 - 2 p.m.
- Clio at The Canyon
- Jitterbugs at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 1 - 5 p.m.
- Ron Jorgensen, who is a strolling entertaining
- 1:30 - 2:15 p.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 2 - 2:40 p.m.
- The Lady and the Dragon at the Children's Stage
- 2 - 3 p.m.
- Patrick Kelly at The Canyon
- Maguire Academy of Irish Dance at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 3 - 3:40 p.m.
- Kids Unlimited at the Children's Stage
- 3 - 4 p.m.
- Wendy Landers at The Canyon
- Klezmerkaba at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
- 4 - 4:30 p.m.
- Meet the Character: Elephant & Piggie at the Story Blanket Tent
- 4 - 4:45 p.m.
- Literary Circus at the Circus Stage
- 4 - 5 p.m.
- Warren Thomas Fenzi at The Canyon
- Hula Lima at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage
Festival officials clarified while the entertainment and family activities are free, many of the author presentations have a fee attached.
