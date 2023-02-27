Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

Everything you need to know about the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

Saturday, March 4 - Sunday, March 5
Posted: 1:19 PM, Feb 27, 2023
Updated: 2023-02-27 15:19:07-05
Tucson Festival of Books
The Tucson Festival of Books is just around the corner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books is returning for its fourteenth year Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5.

It'll headline Linda Ronstadt as she discusses her memoir "Feels Like Home" at the Student Union North Ballroom on Sunday from 1 - 2 p.m.

This celebration will also feature Senator Bernie Sanders presenting his new book, "It's Okay to be Angry About Capitalism" on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the the University of Arizona Student Union North Ballroom.

Entertainment and family activities are as follows:

Saturday, March 4

Sunday, March 5

Festival officials clarified while the entertainment and family activities are free, many of the author presentations have a fee attached.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.