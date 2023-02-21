Bernie Sanders to present at Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is slated to present his book at the Tucson Festival of Books in March.
Sanders, who wrote "It's Okay to be Angry About Capitalism" with John Nichols, will speak at an event at 4 p.m. March 5 in the University of Arizona Student Union North Ballroom.
An independent Senator from Vermont, Sanders ran for the Democratic party presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020.
The event is free. Bookings will open up to the public at noon Feb. 27.
