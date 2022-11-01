El Tour de Tucson registration deadlines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Tucson gets ready to welcome back El Tour for its 39th ride on Saturday, Nov. 19, cyclists planning to attend will want to be sure to register before it's too late.

Riders can save $10 on fees if they register by midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Registration fees will increase incrementally through the end of the registration period. For Individual and tandem riders, entry fees will be:



$175 - register by midnight Tuesday, Nov. 1

$185 - register by midnight Thursday, Nov. 10

$200 - register by midnight Monday, Nov. 14

$300 - register by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 (final deadline)

Participants of all skill levels can participate in El Tour de Tucson, and rides vary in distance. There are 100-mile, 62-mile and 32-mile variations of the route.

Shorter 'fun rides' along 10, 5 and 1-mile routes are also available, with a registration fee starting at $15 per rider.

This year, El Tour de Tucson will be using new ride routes, all starting and finishing at the Tucson Convention Center and nearby areas. Fiesta activities and packet pick-up will also be staged near the TCC, in the Historic Eckbo Plaza.

KGUN 9 will publish street closure information closer to the day of the ride.

Find the full price breakdown, including reduced fees for youth, military and the 'fun ride' at the registration website.

El Tour de Tucson annually welcomes over 7,000 cyclists from around the world. The ride also supports charities and non-profits.

Perimeter Bicycling Association, the non-profit organization that produces El Tour and other cycling events has raised more that $100 million for charity since 1983, according to the website.

