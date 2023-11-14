Coming soon: Sunrise Park Resort to feature newest mountain coaster

GREER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Sunrise Park Resort is building its very own mountain coaster!

Todd Clarke, general manager, announced this month the set of improvements at the resort and the “thrilling and exciting” news of the Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster being built on the premise.

According to the resort, the coaster will be 3,287 feet of track, used year round, and the top speed for it will be 25 mph.

The image below showcases the “approximate location” for the attraction.

Sunrise Park Resort Layout of the ride at Sunrise Park Resort.

“Being only the second in the region, the coaster will be an experience for families from across Arizona, New Mexico, and beyond to enjoy. The Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster is just the latest in a growing number of summer and winter offerings as Arizona’s ultimate mountain adventure destination.” said Clarke in a news release.

The ride is being engineered by Wiegand. Sunrise Park Resort states that the ride “will have different track layouts and features.”

Here’s the rider requirements that the resort posted for its coaster:



Min-Rider Height: 54″

Min-Passenger Height: 38″

Max Weight (wet track): 330lbs

Max Weight (dry track): 375lbs

WHEN YOU GO



The attraction is said to open on Memorial Day Weekend in 2024, according to the announcement of the resort.

Sunrise Park Resort [200 Highway 273, Greer, Ariz.]

For now, you can get ready for the resort’s ski season that opens on opens Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

