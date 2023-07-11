Apple Annie's vegetable farm open for Sweet Corn Extravaganza, more summer events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summertime is synonymous with sweet corn harvests southern Arizona.

Corn typically isn't harvested until the fall in large corn-growing regions of the midwestern United States. But southern Arizona's warmer weather for planting earlier in the year means corn is ready for picking by July, according to the Arizona Farm Bureau.

Some may remember that Apple Annie's announced frost damage would cancel their You-Pick orchard events for 2023. Their vegetable farm, however, was unharmed in this winter's frost events and is open for business as usual this July.

If you're interested in visiting Apple Annie's for their annual Sweet Corn Extravaganza, you have several weekends left in July to make the trip. The Willcox business also has several other upcoming events to whet your appetite for fresh-harvested seasonal delights now through early August:



Sweet Corn Extravaganza: Apple Annie's will have sweet corn in bulk available to purchase, and will be roasting sweet corn at the farm for an on-the-spot treat throughout the extravaganza.

6405 W. Williams Rd. Weekends in July:

Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30

Apple Annie's will have sweet corn in bulk available to purchase, and will be roasting sweet corn at the farm for an on-the-spot treat throughout the extravaganza. Taste of Summer: This all-new event will feature prepared drinks and desserts, including peach donut sundaes, seasonal milkshakes and slushy drinks.

2081 W. Hardy Rd. Two weekends this July:

Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30

This all-new event will feature prepared drinks and desserts, including peach donut sundaes, seasonal milkshakes and slushy drinks. Green Chile Roast: Visitors can pick green chiles from the Apple Annie's farm, or take home up to a 50-pound pre-picked selection, roasted on-site.

6405 W. Williams Rd. Two weekends in August:

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13 Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20

Visitors can pick green chiles from the Apple Annie's farm, or take home up to a 50-pound pre-picked selection, roasted on-site.