41st annual Tucson International Mariachi Conference underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 41st annual Tucson International Mariachi Conference is underway, with some of the most-anticipated concerts coming up this weekend.

The conference promotes awareness of traditional Mariachi music and Baile Folklórico, also uses workshops and other educational activities to help people gain understanding and cultural pride through the arts.

Tickets are available through the TCC box office or on the Mariachi Conference website.



Noche de Garibaldi

Friday, April 21 | 3 - 10 p.m. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Espectacular Concert

Saturday, April 22 | 7 p.m. Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Mariachi Mass, 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 | 12 p.m. St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.



