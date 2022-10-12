Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Tucson Magnet High School have been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklorico here in Arizona.”

He has been the director of the program for the past eight years but has over 20 years of dance experience, including being part of Los Tucsoneses when he was in high school.

Loya says, “it’s exciting to be a part of the legacy that we have here at Tucson high.”

There are currently 200 students in the program. Loya says, “it takes a village to make sure everything we do can happen.”

The Vice President of Los Tucsoneses, Zaxarie Silva, says, “I feel like if I hadn’t joined this program, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

President Yadiramo Lina adds, “it’s become a big family and impact on my life.”

It’s Los Tucsoneses that helped alumni Julie Gallego decide to open her own dance company after graduating.

She says, “I really owe a lot to Los Tucsoneses because I knew it was my passion and what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Mariachi director Justin Enriquez is also a proud alumni of the school and program. He recalls how traveling was one of his favorite memories with the group. Enriquez says, “I got to travel to Guadalajara in 1999.”

For the past 50 years, the group has allowed people to embrace their heritage through dance and storytelling. It is a program that is so engrained in the Tucson culture.