2024 Arizona Cactus League guide: Stadiums, spring training tickets, food and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It seems like just yesterday that the Arizona Diamondbacks were in the World Series, but it’s that time of year again — more than a dozen Major League Baseball teams are headed to the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

According to event officials, the Cactus League routinely draws more than 1.7 million people annually.

Here are the 15 MLB teams that are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

The Valley will also see the St. Louis Cardinals for a quick spring visit! The Cardinals will play the Chicago Cubs on March 25 and 26 at Sloan Park before they open their regular season on the West Coast.

Spring training games start on Thursday, Feb. 22, and are scheduled through March 26, 2024.

VIEW THE 2024 CACTUS LEAGUE SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE.

SPRING BREAKOUT GAMES

MLB is adding a new element this spring called "Spring Breakout games!" The Spring Breakout games will take place before or after traditional spring training games and will showcase top prospects for each team. The D-backs only Spring Breakout game will take place on Saturday, March 16 against the Rockies at 4 p.m. after the Rockies play the Oakland A's at Salt River Fields. The D-backs traditional roster will also play the Rangers in Surprise at 1 p.m. that day.

Below is a map of all the stadiums used for spring training across the Valley.

CAMELBACK RANCH



Camelback Ranch is the spring training home of the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The address is 10701 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

GOODYEAR BALLPARK



The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds play at Goodyear Ballpark during spring training.

The address is 1933 S. Ballpark Way in Goodyear.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.



SLOAN PARK



Sloan Park is the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

The ballpark is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.



AMERICAN FAMILY FIELDS OF PHOENIX



The Milwaukee Brewers play their home games at this baseball park in Maryvale.

The ballpark is located at 3805 N 53rd Ave in west Phoenix.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX



The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex.

The baseball complex is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

HOHOKAM STADIUM



Hohokam Stadium is the spring training home of the Oakland Athletics.

The address is 1235 N. Center Street in Mesa.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.

SCOTTSDALE STADIUM



Scottsdale Stadium is the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium’s address is 7408 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.

SURPRISE STADIUM



Surprise Stadium is the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

The address is 15930 N. Bullard Ave. in Surprise.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.

TEMPE DIABLO STADIUM



Tempe Diablo Stadium is the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

The address is 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.



SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK



The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play their spring training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The address is 7555 N Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Prices vary depending on the match-up.

More ticket price information can be found here.



MORE TO CHECK OUT DURING SPRING TRAINING

