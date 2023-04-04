2023 D-backs Home Opener: Street Festival, promotions, tickets and more

PHOENIX, AZ. — PLAY BALL! The field is set at Chase Field for Diamondbacks Opening Day! The team will open the 2023 season Thursday with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For their home opener, there will be an Opening Day Street Festival with music, food, and drinks before the game. There will also be a free 25th Anniversary Rally Towel for the first 30,000 fans in attendance.

Thinking of going to the first home game? Here are some fast facts you should keep in mind, so you don’t get any curveballs thrown your way.



Who’s playing: LA Dodgers vs. D-Backs

Chase Field has cashless concessions .

. If you’re already planning your outfit, keep in mind there’s a Clear Bag Policy in effect.

What’s new: There are more than 30 new food items! Specialty hotdogs, Greek dishes, more vegan and gluten-free options are just some of the ballpark’s new food that fans will get to enjoy. Stephen Tilder, Chase Field’s Sr. Executive Chef, breaks down the new items - right here.



IF YOU GO:

