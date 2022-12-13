2022 Game Awards: And the winner is...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Results are in for 2022's top video games. The public submitted its votes and the show streamed live to a global audience Thursday, Dec. 8.

The 2022 Game of the Year is Elden Ring.

Not only did Elden Ring bring home the title of GOTY, but also Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role Playing.

KGUN 9's E-Team shared our review of Elden Ring online earlier this year.

Check out our reviews for some of the other GOTY nominees:

God of War Ragnarök (2022 Game Awards winner of; Best Action / Adventure, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Score And Music, Innovation In Accessibility, Best Performance)

Some of the games I was most excited to see World Premieres for are Tekken 8 and Final Fantasy XVI.

To get highlights on all the other categories and sneak peaks that you missed head over to thegameawards.com.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022