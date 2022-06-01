Hannah Winter

Hannah is a native of the Old Pueblo having lived in Tucson since she was 4.

At a very young age she wanted to be an Animator or an Editor for film.

She graduated from UArizona with a bachelor's in general studies with an Emphasis in Arts, Media and Entertainment along with an Associates in Digital Film and Television and certificate for Digital Animation from Pima Community College.

Hannah found her way into media via news and has worked within the field for 5 years.

Hobbies: Playing/Streaming video games and Graphic Design

Favorite quote: "With great patience comes great graphic design."

