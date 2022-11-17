Voting open for 2022's top video games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'The Game Awards' is the 'Oscars' for video games, founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces the program.

Last year's Game of the Year winner was It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts).

Predictions for 2022's top spot are skewing toward Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök, according to leading influencers.

The Game Awards will stream live for free on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Live, TikTok Live and other platforms like Discord on Thursday, Dec. 8. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. local time.

This year, The Game Awards teamed up with Discord to offer fan voting in all categories on the Game Awards Discord Server.

The 2022 Game of the Year nominees are:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)



(Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)



(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)



(BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)



If you're strictly interested in voting for game of the year, you can vote for your choice at thegameawards.com.

Which game is getting your vote for Game of the Year? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Be5GyGoi43 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 14, 2022

Who do you think will win?