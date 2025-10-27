Your guide to this week's haunted happenings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Halloween week has arrived and with it comes a whirlwind of eerie events and frightful fun for all!

Tuesday, Oct 28:

Trunk-or-Treat at Northwest Women's Center



Wear your costumes and join Northwest Women's Center for free, family fun!

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

NW Women's Center Southeast parking lot - 1920 W. Rudasill Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 29:

Haunted Hotel Congress Tour



Enjoy a spooky 30 minute tour of Hotel Congress (all ages).

Starts @6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids

Hotel Congress - 311 E. Congress St.

Thursday, Oct. 30:

Halloween Cookie Decorating at Santa Rosa Library



Free cookie decorating at Santa Rosa Library, all cookies and supplies provided! Attendance is limited to the number of cookies available.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa Library - 1075 S. 10th Ave.

Halloween Fiesta at Luna y Sol Cafe



This free Halloween Fiesta will feature a costume contest, clothing swap, food drive and pumpkins for the first 50 kids!

Starts @5:30 p.m.

Luna y Sol Cafe - 137 W. 29th St.

Friday, Oct. 31:

Trick-or-Treat at La Encantada



Free to attend.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

La Encantada - 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Not Too Frightful Fridays at Trail Dust Town



No scare actors, no gore, just family fun!

This celebration includes $10 unlimited ride wristbands—good for the special Halloween train ride, Ferris wheel and carousel.

Free to attend.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trail Dust Town - 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Trick-or-Treat at Park Place



Free to attend.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Park Place - 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.

Trunk-or-Treat at Tucson Baptist Church



Free to attend.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tucson Baptist Church - 1525 S. Columbus Blvd.

Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Community Church



Free to attend.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grace Community Church - 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Greet 'n Treat at Northminster Presbyterian Church



Families are invited to Northminster Presbyterian Church for a free trunk-or-treat to collect candy, enjoy snacks and a photo booth!

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Northminster Presbyterian Church - 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Harvest Festival at Christ Community Church



Families are invited to participate in free carnival games, trunk-or-treat, train rides, jumping castles and $1 hot dogs!

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christ Community Church - 530 S. Pantano Rd.

Fall Festival at Valley Christian Church

