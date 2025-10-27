Your guide to this week's haunted happenings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Halloween week has arrived and with it comes a whirlwind of eerie events and frightful fun for all!
Tuesday, Oct 28:
Trunk-or-Treat at Northwest Women's Center
- Wear your costumes and join Northwest Women's Center for free, family fun!
- 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- NW Women's Center Southeast parking lot - 1920 W. Rudasill Rd.
Wednesday, Oct. 29:
Haunted Hotel Congress Tour
- Enjoy a spooky 30 minute tour of Hotel Congress (all ages).
- Starts @6 p.m.
- Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids
- Hotel Congress - 311 E. Congress St.
Thursday, Oct. 30:
Halloween Cookie Decorating at Santa Rosa Library
- Free cookie decorating at Santa Rosa Library, all cookies and supplies provided! Attendance is limited to the number of cookies available.
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Santa Rosa Library - 1075 S. 10th Ave.
Halloween Fiesta at Luna y Sol Cafe
- This free Halloween Fiesta will feature a costume contest, clothing swap, food drive and pumpkins for the first 50 kids!
- Starts @5:30 p.m.
- Luna y Sol Cafe - 137 W. 29th St.
Friday, Oct. 31:
Trick-or-Treat at La Encantada
- Free to attend.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- La Encantada - 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Not Too Frightful Fridays at Trail Dust Town
- No scare actors, no gore, just family fun!
- This celebration includes $10 unlimited ride wristbands—good for the special Halloween train ride, Ferris wheel and carousel.
- Free to attend.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trail Dust Town - 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Trick-or-Treat at Park Place
- Free to attend.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Park Place - 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Trunk-or-Treat at Tucson Baptist Church
- Free to attend.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tucson Baptist Church - 1525 S. Columbus Blvd.
Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Community Church
- Free to attend.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Grace Community Church - 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Greet 'n Treat at Northminster Presbyterian Church
- Families are invited to Northminster Presbyterian Church for a free trunk-or-treat to collect candy, enjoy snacks and a photo booth!
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Northminster Presbyterian Church - 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
Harvest Festival at Christ Community Church
- Families are invited to participate in free carnival games, trunk-or-treat, train rides, jumping castles and $1 hot dogs!
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Christ Community Church - 530 S. Pantano Rd.
Fall Festival at Valley Christian Church
- Free festival for all families.
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Valley Christian Church - 5968 E. Fairmount St.