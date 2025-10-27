Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your guide to this week's haunted happenings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Halloween week has arrived and with it comes a whirlwind of eerie events and frightful fun for all!

Tuesday, Oct 28:

Trunk-or-Treat at Northwest Women's Center

  • Wear your costumes and join Northwest Women's Center for free, family fun!
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • NW Women's Center Southeast parking lot - 1920 W. Rudasill Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 29:

Haunted Hotel Congress Tour

Thursday, Oct. 30:

Halloween Cookie Decorating at Santa Rosa Library

  • Free cookie decorating at Santa Rosa Library, all cookies and supplies provided! Attendance is limited to the number of cookies available.
  • 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Santa Rosa Library - 1075 S. 10th Ave.

Halloween Fiesta at Luna y Sol Cafe

  • This free Halloween Fiesta will feature a costume contest, clothing swap, food drive and pumpkins for the first 50 kids!
  • Starts @5:30 p.m.
  • Luna y Sol Cafe - 137 W. 29th St.

Friday, Oct. 31:

Trick-or-Treat at La Encantada

  • Free to attend.
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • La Encantada - 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Not Too Frightful Fridays at Trail Dust Town

  • No scare actors, no gore, just family fun!
  • This celebration includes $10 unlimited ride wristbands—good for the special Halloween train ride, Ferris wheel and carousel.
  • Free to attend.
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Trail Dust Town - 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Trick-or-Treat at Park Place

  • Free to attend.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Park Place - 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.

Trunk-or-Treat at Tucson Baptist Church

  • Free to attend.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tucson Baptist Church - 1525 S. Columbus Blvd.

Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Community Church

  • Free to attend.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Grace Community Church - 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Greet 'n Treat at Northminster Presbyterian Church

  • Families are invited to Northminster Presbyterian Church for a free trunk-or-treat to collect candy, enjoy snacks and a photo booth!
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Northminster Presbyterian Church - 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Harvest Festival at Christ Community Church

  • Families are invited to participate in free carnival games, trunk-or-treat, train rides, jumping castles and $1 hot dogs!
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Christ Community Church - 530 S. Pantano Rd.

Fall Festival at Valley Christian Church

  • Free festival for all families.
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Valley Christian Church - 5968 E. Fairmount St.
