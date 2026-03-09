'What No One Told Us' - a safe space for women to ask the questions they've kept quiet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An upcoming all-women's event in Tucson is creating a space for the conversations many women say they've never had the chance to have.

"What No One Told Us" is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at American Eat Company on the city's south side. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with admission priced at $50, which includes lunch. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 18.

Rebecca Sterling, one of the event's hosts, created the concept after experiencing firsthand what many women go through — feeling like they have no one to turn to and carrying questions quietly and alone.

"After I had a baby and I had all these questions about what the heck was happening with my body, how do I prepare for my children's future, how do I manage my new marriage, and I just had all these questions," Sterling said.

Sterling and co-hosts Jade Blair and Victoria Jones organized the event around a panel of speakers sharing their expertise on topics including health, finance and relationships.

"So I'm bringing in speakers that have experience in, you know, women's health, but even before the part where you get to pregnancy, the 16-year-old that doesn't know what's going on with her body and maybe the 60-year-old woman that's like, what the heck is happening to my body, these speakers are gonna be able to address a platform of questions," Sterling said.

REBECCA STERLING The panel speakers

The event is designed not to tell attendees what to do, but to offer a room where truth is shared openly, wisdom is offered with care, and women can listen, ask questions and leave feeling more grounded, more informed and not alone.

Sterling says the first hour of the event is going to be about how to deal with relationships.

"And when we say relationships, we're talking about, like our biggest thing was how do we stop living in like survival mode all the time. A lot of people are like, what is survival mode? I'm like being rushed all the time. You just constantly feel like you're walking on eggshells," Sterling explained.

The second category will be focused on women's health.

"So we're bringing in two doctors. One that's going to be talking a little bit more about infertility, postpartum, the pregnancy part of life," Sterling said. "And then we have a second doctor that's also gonna be talking about that, but just kind of how our body reacts to getting pregnant before getting pregnant."

A big topic most people struggle with is finances, and that will be touched on in the last hour of the event.

"I feel like our parents tell us, you know what I mean, save your money, save your money, but how do we do that? How do we save our money? How do we save in today's economy and still have for our kids later on," Sterling mentioned.

"I want every woman to know you can do it, you know, on your own or with somebody, but you can do it on your own too."

Be sure to register for the event by Wednesday March 18. You can Zelle Sterling: (520) 250-1663 or Venmo: @becca_sterling to secure your spot.

Sterling recommends to come ready with questions and bring a notebook or iPad to take some notes.

"Knowledge is power and that's the biggest thing. The more we learn, the more powerful we are," Sterling said.

