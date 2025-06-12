Tucson-born OBON continues Phoenix-area expansion

PHOENIX — OBON, the modern Japanese restaurant born in downtown Tucson, is expanding in the Phoenix area.

The new location is set to open at CityScape near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix.

An opening date for the new Phoenix storefront has yet to be announced.

Obon offers a selection of sushi, ramen, and unique cocktails.

In addition to the Tucson location, you can also find OBON in the Scottsdale Quarter, 15037 N Scottsdale Rd J-195, in Scottsdale; and McCormick Ranch at The Grove, 7300 N. Vía Paseo Del Sur, Suite 102 in Scottsdale.

Its Downtown Tucson location remains at 350 E. Congress.