TREASURE HUNT: Antique fairs abound during Tucson's cooler months

With Fall, and falling temperatures, at our doorstep, treasure hunting season has arrived, with several monthly antique fairs taking place in October and running through the spring.

If vintage finds float your boat, try these antique fairs on for size.

- Antique & Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch - Located amid the stables of Medella Vina Ranch, this popular antique fair takes place every first Sunday of the month and sports a totally Tucson vibe.

Technically, the first Sunday fair runs year-round, but many of the sellers and buyers take the summer off. Now that the temps are dropping, expect a full field of vintage dealers, visible from South Houghton Road, and even more inside the ranch's main building.

The next First Sunday is Oct. 5. It runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free to shop. Medella Vina Ranch is at 4450 S. Houghton Road.

- 2nd Sunday Vintage Market - After several years operating out of the Sears parking lot at Tucson Mall, the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market is shifting back to its roots, moving back to the Lowe's parking lot in Marana for the 2025-'26 antique fair season.

Like Medella Vina, the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market goes big, with a parking lot full of dealers selling everything from concert shirts and tin toys to antique photographs and enamel signs.

2nd Sunday runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Sunday, Oct. 12. Admission is free if you are shopping. Lowe's is located at 4075 W. Ina Road.

- Mercado Flea - Treasure hunt where the cool kids shop at the Mercado flea, located between Mercado San Agustín (100 S. Avenida del Convento) and the MSA Annex, west of Interstate 10, off of Congress.

Sellers line the sidewalks with a wide variety of vintage and antique goods for you to pick up.

Grab some fun junk, then head to Mercado San Agustín for a burrito from Seis or to the MSA Annex for a pint from Westbound.

The Mercado Flea runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Sunday of the month, starting Oct. 12. Admission to shop is free.

