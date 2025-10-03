Music Under the Stars: Tucson Pops Orchestra kicks off its fall season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for something fun to do outdoors this weekend with the whole family?

The Tucson Pops Orchestra kicks off their autumn program Sunday October 5 at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park at 7 p.m.

Khris Dodge, the conductor and artistic director, says he doesn’t like to rinse and repeat—so you can expect a performance that’s quite different from previous concerts.

This concert will feature the Southwest Tenors and the Pride of Arizona - University of Arizona Marching Band.

"If you can't get behind the Pride of Arizona, there's something wrong with you. They are an amazing group and they represent over 100 majors in one entity on the campus," Dodge said. "They are actually seen by more people in our community. They are the largest performing arts group in our community."

The theme of the concert this season is Celebrate Tucson.

“There’s so much to celebrate in Tucson right? From the area and the mountains that we live in, to the people that are part of the community, to the musicians who make up the community and we try to celebrate as many of those components as we can," Dodge said.

The Tucson Pops Orchestra has provided free outdoor concerts to Tucson and Southern Arizona audiences since 1955, thanks to sponsors and donations.

Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, food, drinks, and enjoy the show.

