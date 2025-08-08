Have the need for speed? Join the fun at the RC Car Show

TUCSON, Ariz. — Have the need for speed?

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family over the weekend, the City of Tucson is hosting a Remote Control (RC) Car Show and Open Practice at the Randolph Recreation Center located at 200 S. Alvernon Way from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

RC car enthusiasts of all ages are invited. It's free and no experience is needed.

Justin Spoonamore, Randolph Recreation Center rec assistant, started this event in February.

He said more than 400 people came through the gates for the RC Car Show grand opening in February.

"I expected 150. We got 400. It was crazy," Spoonamore said.

The event will feature a public car show with judging and awards, open practice on a dirt oval track, and a mini jump area for even more fun.

“We’ll have race car style, we’ll have rock crawler, we’ll have a mini rock crawler, we’ll have dragsters, we’ll have what we call custom," Spoonamore said. "Even RC low riders out there, full hydraulics system, stereo systems. Different scale, different sizes, I think we have 12 different categories in all.”

You can bring your own car and if you don’t have one, the city will let you race one of theirs.

There is a limited number of cars to borrow, so there will be a rotation system.

Make sure to wear sunscreen and dress for the hot weather.

Misters will be up as well to keep everyone cool.

