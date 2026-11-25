Downtown Tucson will once again be transformed into a winter destination for the whole family this holiday season.

The annual Desert Nights Downtown Lights are sure to attract visitors with over 100 trees lit up across the area and over 60 buildings decorated for the season.

In addition to the Dec. 5 Downtown Parade of Lights and Festival, there will be holiday markets and live performances throughout the season.

For a complete list of events, visit https://downtowntucson.org/events/desert-nights-downtown-lights.