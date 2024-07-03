Discover the best fireworks, parades in Southern Arizona this Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the sun sets this Fourth of July, the Southern Arizona night will be lit up with red, white, and blue.

You won’t have to drive far if you're in Southern Arizona to find a firework display, and if you're busy on the day itself, other options are available.

City of Tucson 27th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Tucson is yet again hosting its most popular Fourth of July celebration, the city’s annual fireworks show atop Sentinel Peak begins at 9 p.m., weather permitting.

If you don’t have a relative who lives downtown with a nice big backyard from which to view, the city has several options for you, including the Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B. The large lot on the west side of the TCC with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue will be open for free viewing of the show beginning at 4 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site and open at 7 p.m. for business.

Gertie and the T.O. Boyz will be performing at the MSA Annex at 7 p.m. Food trucks and DJ’s will be on scene.

Additional viewing areas will be available with free access for viewing at the City - State Garage, 498 W. Congress. Other parking options include $8 per vehicle access at Mercado Parking Lot A, Block A1, Block B, and $15 per vehicle at Mercado Parking Lot D accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue just west of I-10 and south of Congress Street.

Visit the City of Tucson website for more information.

Casino del Sol 30th Anniversary fireworks

The westside casino, located at 5655 W. Valencia Road, is getting a head-start with its fireworks, opting to launch on Wednesday, July 3, starting at 9 p.m., rather than July 4.

The casino will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary. Enjoy the show from the grassy lawn of the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Rancho Sahuarita Independence Day Celebration: Family, Friends and Freedom

The folks at Rancho Sahuarita are also choosing to celebrate the Fourth of July a day early, with an event set to take place at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, on Wednesday, July 3.

The evening runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature live music, food vendors, a kids' zone and family entertainment. Admission is free.

Marana’s Star-Spangled Spectacular

To the north of Tucson, the Town of Marana will be holding its Star-Spangled Spectacular with festivities starting at 5 p.m. at the Crossroads Park in Marana. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome. So are dogs, if they are leashed. Barbecuing and glass containers will not be allowed.

Oro Valley July Fourth Celebration

Oro Valley, Marana’s neighbor to the east, has its own fireworks program in store, with a July 4th celebration set for James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9.

Prior to the big show, the event will feature live entertainment from the band Heart and Soul and emcee Frank Powers. There will be jumping castles and bumper balls, face painting, a beer garden, lawn games and more. Added bonus: The Oro Valley Aquatic Center, located at the park, will be open until 8:30 p.m.

Coolers are permitted, but a wide range of items, including outside alcohol, glass containers, pets, smoking, personal fireworks, sparklers, and personal shade covers are not.

Fourth of July Diamonds in the Sky Celebration at Kino Sports Complex

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium will play host to a baseball game between the All Stars USA Sunbelt College and the Mexican College All Stars from the Mexican Baseball Fiesta league, with a fireworks show immediately following the game.

Gates for the event open at 5:30 p.m. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:30 p.m. Admission is one nonperishable food item for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or a $1 donation.

The concession stands will have $1 hot dogs and drink specials. More giveaways, games, and prizes will be available.

Palo Verde Neighborhood 4th of July Parade

The Palo Verde Neighborhood is hosting its 60th annual Fourth of July Parade.

The community event, running from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., will feature live music from The Manhattan Dolls, Al Perry, Ron Pandy, Brass Band, and more.

The City of Tucson's Ready, Set, Rec!, a mobile recreation program, will be hosting games and activities for kids. Ben's Bells Temporary Tattoos will be there offering "Be Kind" flower signs.

To watch the parade gather on Seneca Blvd and Palo Verde Blvd along Catalina High School.

Cochise County Celebrations

Cochise County’s night sky will be filled with fireworks this Fourth of July. Look in any direction after the sun goes down and you are likely to see a dazzling display of color and light taking place before your eyes.

Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista is hosting its 57th Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Event at Veterans Memorial Park on July 4, with events and activities taking place all day long starting at 9 p.m.

The fireworks display kicks off at 8:05 p.m.

Benson

Benson is celebrating its 100 years with an Independence Day celebration.

A number of local bands and festivities will be available at Lions Park. After the parade at 9 a.m. on Union Street, head over to Lions Park for the yearly Water Fight held by the Benson Fire Department. The city has also added a splash zone to Patagonia Street.

Admission is free. Visit the Benson website for more information. Click here for more on the city turning a century old.

Tombstone

Tombstone hosts a small-town July 4th celebration with evening festivities and food vendors. The fireworks begin at dusk, at Medigovich Field off of Mountain View Road, north of Hwy 80.

Bisbee

Bisbee keeps things interesting with several events you won’t find anywhere else, including coaster races at the Warren Cutoff at 8 a.m., a drilling and mucking competition at noon, and a parade in Warren starting at 11 a.m.

Fireworks will begin after dark.

Willcox

The City of Willcox and the Willcox Fire Department will present a 4th of July Fireworks Display at Willcox High School football field. Fireworks will begin at 7:45pm.

More information on Fourth of July safety can be found here.

