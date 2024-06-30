"Leave it to the professionals': Firefighters share the do's and don'ts of fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Fourth of July and other summer events in full swing, fireworks may sound like a good idea. But Northwest Fire District firefighters urge the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"About 20% of the calls that we run to are related to fires that are started by fireworks," Captain Scott Peru said.

He said fireworks are also the cause of many burn injuries.

"They burn at a very high temperatures about 112 degrees," he said. "That can cause third degree burns by just getting one of those embers on there."

So Peru encourages that people use glow sticks instead of sparklers or other kinds of fireworks.