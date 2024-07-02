Sierra Vista Rotary celebrates 57 years of fireworks this Fourth of July

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Rotary raises $50,000 a year to host the only Fourth of July event and fireworks show in Sierra Vista. This year is the 57th year that the local rotary club is putting on their fireworks display, which has become one of the largest in the state.

Randy Sueskins, event coordinator for the local rotary club, says 30,000 people attended the two-day event last year.

“People come from all over for the event," he said. “Independence Day is for everybody. We are celebrating each other.”

Sueskind says the nonprofit raises funds most of the year for the event. They also have planning meetings with the fire department, City of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca to make sure everyone is on the same page ahead of July 3 and 4.

Through fundraising efforts, the rotary club gets 50 businesses to sponsor the event, which helps cover the costs. They also have individual donors that contribute.

“We as the Sierra Vista Rotary club do all of the fundraising," Sueskind said. "And with the help of our very giving community, we can make that happen,”

The City and Fort Huachuca provide tangible items; like fencing, flags, and cannons for the salute. And the crew that sets off the fireworks are all volunteers.

Sueskind says the fireworks cost more than $40,000.

“It’s not a little number and again, that is why we go to the community and literally, with our handout and say, 'Will you help us,” he said. "We let them tell us what they are comfortable (donating).

“Yes, there were some lean years. But I can say, through the grace of our community, and willingness to help it, we make this happen every year.”

This year there will be 80 vendors set up at the park Wednesday and Thursday, including 12 food trucks. There will also be live music on both days.

“There's lots of things for people to do,” Sueskind said.