Conquer the Hill: Raising awareness for men's mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A powerful sunrise walk up Tumamoc Hill Sunday at 5:45 a.m. is aimed to bring awareness to men's mental health, offering support and connection to those who need it most.

Jade Blair started Conquer the Hill four years ago, but this year's event on Nov. 9 focuses specifically on men's mental health. The personal trainer and event founder wants to show men they aren't alone and that people are here to rally behind them.

"The men in our community don't have enough support or they feel like they don't have enough support. They don't know where to look, the resources that we have in Tucson. So I want them to see that there is a community around us that is here to help them," Blair said.

In 2022, the event started as a walk to empower women, symbolizing resilience and healing.

It brought together people who have faced trauma and mental health struggles while offering hope and connection.

Kyle Bowman has participated in Conquer the Hill in previous years supporting women, but now it's his turn to feel the love.

"We feel like that we can just push our way through anything, but it's okay to ask for help," Bowman said. "Even if we don't explicitly ask for help, coming to an event like this says that you're reaching out."

Bowman says Tumamoc Hill is the perfect metaphor for life.

"No matter how steep it gets, just a little bit of grit and tenacity can get you to the top," Bowman said.

Blair encourages participants to wear weighted vests or backpacks to represent the load people carry in life.

"In life we do share the load and it's easier to carry the load sometimes when we have people around us that are there to support us," Blair said.

Conquer the Hill is a two-part series on Sunday, November 9. The community walk begins at 5:45 a.m., followed by a gathering at 4th Avenue Coalition at 7:30 a.m. where men can take part in raw and real conversations with a panel of men who are opening up about their experiences with mental health.

"This topic is near and dear to my heart as somebody who has endured some challenges of my own. I understand how isolating it can be, so this is a perfect event to get out into the community and to have those conversations with other men and like minded people," Bowman said.

The event is free and open to everyone of all ages. Free food and coffee will also be available.

Click here to register.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

