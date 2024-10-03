What you need to know about this year's Tucson Meet Yourself

Tucson's cultural offerings, its diverse range of music, food, dance and art, will be on full display during Tucson Meet Yourself, this weekend.

The annual event, now in its 50th year, kicks off on Friday, Oct. 4, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6, with more than 75 live performances, 50 food vendors, and cooking and folk art demonstrations, all geared toward celebrating Tucson's eclectic community.

Tens of thousands attend each year, which means planning ahead is key. Here are the things you need to know.

Gerald M. Gay Tucson Meet Yourself 2023

Where: Tucson Meet Yourself takes over three city blocks downtown with Jacomé Plaza and the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., serving as its epicenter.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The TMY website lists 12 parking garages in the downtown area. There is also metered parking throughout that is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

Your best bet might be to park in a garage or parking lot along the Sun Link Streetcar line; maybe west of Interstate 10 at the Mercado San Agustin, or at the University of Arizona. From there, you can park and ride the streetcar in. Sun Link's Church and Congress stops get you closest to the festival, according to the TMY website.

What you'll pay: Depending on where you park, a garage for example, you might have to pay a parking fee. Otherwise, the fest is free to attend. Food costs extra.

Gerald M. Gay

What to bring: Tucson is experiencing unusually high temperatures for October, with highs Friday-Sunday expected to be between 104 and 105 degrees.

We recommend your own source of shade; maybe a big hat or an umbrella. Bring water and sensible shoes. The festival isn't that big, but people often find themselves doing 3-4 laps, on their way to hitting as many food booths as humanly possible.

Most booths take card, but an extra bit of cash in your purse or wallet, just in case, is recommended.