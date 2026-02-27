Arizona Sonora Desert Museum summer camps offer kids hands-on desert learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What’s a better way for kids to learn about the desert, science and animals than immersing them in it? The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum hosts summer camps where children can discover fun, meaningful ways to explore nature in their own lives.

From stingrays to chuckwallas, or learning how to grow agave and about the plants found in our backyards, kids experience hands-on learning through activities and adventures throughout each camp day.

Angela Loya-Stobee, the museum's education specialist, said she loves to interact with the kids and make them feel connected not only to the Desert Museum but also to the Sonoran Desert, so after camp they want to continue to learn and protect the landscape.

"So we really like to incorporate our zookeepers into their experiences. Our geologist comes a lot. We have an individual from our art institute that comes and teaches some art concepts to our campers. So it's really a desert museum wide effort where we incorporate all different people that work here," Loya-Stobee said.

A water exploration day is also part of the camp where kids get a chance to cool off.

"We also have a new exhibit opening called Spadefoot Splash, so that's another opportunity to kind of cool off. It's playing in a stream exhibit," Loya-Stobee explained.

The summer camps are one week long. There are 4 weeks of elementary school camps to choose from — two in June and two in July — and one middle school camp in June.

Camp themes include Habitat Heroes for younger campers and Desert Detectives for older campers.

Registration is open now. Hurry, because spots fill up fast.

For the elementary summer camps, it's $255 for members and $275 for non-members.

For the middle school summer camps, it's $205 for members and $220 for non-members.

For adults, the museum even offers a work from home package so you don't have to drive back and forth everyday. You can stay and work/play at the museum while your child is at camp.

Your work station includes a personal (but not private) work space, indoors with air conditioning and Wi-Fi, museum entry. Come and go from your workspace to see the Museum at your leisure. Space is limited.

