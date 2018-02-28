How big box office movies compare on Oscar night

If success at the box office equated into Academy Award success, you would expect "Star Wars," "Wonder Woman" and "Beauty and the Beast" to do well during Sunday's Oscars.

While these movies, which represented the top three movies for domestic gross at the box office in 2017, were nominated for a combined six Academy Awards, a number of movies that didn't do so well at the Box Office received more nominations.

As a matter of fact, if you combined the domestic box office totals of the nine films nominated for Best Picture, the total would still be lower than "Star Wars, The Last Jedi."

"The Shape of Water" came in at No. 50 at the box office in 2017 according to Box Office Mojo. "The Shape of Water" led all movies in 2017 with 13 Academy Award nominations. "The Shape of Water" grossed $55 million and is up for top awards such as Best Picture, Best Director (Guillermo del Toro) and Best Actress (Sally Hawkins).

"Dunkirk" was second behind "The Shape of Water" for Academy Award nominations with eight, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan) and Best Score. "Dunkirk" topped all nine films nominated for Best Picture, grossing $188 million in the US, ranking No. 14.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is up for seven nominations on Sunday. The film, which is also up for Best Picture, grossed just $322,168 in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has since made some cash, grossing $50 million, which made it No. 55 domestically in 2017.

"Phantom Thread," which has six nominations including Best Picture, had an even more humble box office journey. It grossed $216,495 in its opening weekend, before taking in $19 million overall. The film did not crack the top 100 domestically.

"Darkest Hour" also had six nominations and is up for Best Picture, and only grossed $175,000 its opening weekend. It has since grossed $54 million in the United States.

Among movies that topped the Box Office, "Star Wars, The Last Jedi" received four Academy Award nominations. The picture was the top grossing domestic film in 2017, making $618 million. The second-best grossing film of 2017 in the United States, "Beauty and the Beast," was nominated twice.

The only other film with a nomination among those in the Top 10 at the box office was "Guardian of the Galaxy." "Guardian of the Galaxy," which was the fourth-highest domestic grossing film, received a nomination for Best Visual Effects.