Reynolds announces 'Deadpool 3,' Jackman is back as Wolverine

"The Merc with a Mouth" is returning to the big screen in September 2024, and he's bringing Wolverine with him.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter Tuesday for a video to announce "Deadpool 3"

During the video, he talks about how he's developed the movie before, saying he only had one idea.

He then asks Hugh Jackman, who makes a surprise appearance, "Hey, Hugh. You want to play Wolverine one more time."

Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The video then ends with a clip of Celine Dion singing "I will always love [Hugh]," before revealing a release date of Sept. 6, 2024.

This will mark Deadpool's entry into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His two previous movies were produced before Disney purchased the rights back during the merger with the former 20th Century Fox film studio.

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in the 2017 movie "Logan." He said that that film would be the last time he first portrayed the character in the 2000 movie X-Men.