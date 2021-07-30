Report: 'South Park' creators want to buy Casa Bonita, a restaurant featured in the show

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A popular Colorado landmark may soon be in the hands of a comedy duo who helped make it nationally known.

Colorado natives (well, at least one of them) and creators of "South Park," Matt Stone and Trey Parker, announced their intention to purchase Casa Bonita on Wednesday.

The pair made the announcement during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The show’s Instagram page later confirmed the report.

Summit Family Restaurants, the company that owns the Lakewood restaurant, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona on April 6. It’s not clear if a sale to Stone and Parker can proceed during bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant group has not commented on the Hollywood Reporter story.

Casa Bonita has been closed during the pandemic, but recently announced that it would be reopening soon. The restaurant remained closed as of Wednesday. However, the gift shop and backstage tours are open, according to Casa Bonita’s website.

Stone and Parker helped make Casa Bonita known nationally after featuring the restaurant in several episodes of "South Park."

A group of self-named super fans has been raising funds to help the restaurant through a GoFundMe campaign. So far, the campaign has raised more than $67,000.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison at KMGH.