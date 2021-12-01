Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Real-life 'Home Alone' house available to rent on Airbnb

items.[0].image.alt
Sarah Crowley/Airbnb
Home-Alone-Airbnb-01-Exterior-Credit-Sarah-Crowley.jpeg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:25:07-05

The iconic house used in the beloved holiday movie "Home Alone" is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Located just outside Chicago, Airbnb said the house would be available for a one-night rental, and guests would be welcomed by Kevin's big brother, Buzz, who actor Devin Ratray played.

Home Alone Airbnb 02 - Entry - Credit Sarah Crowley.jpg

The house is being made available to rent in celebration of the release of "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Home Alone Airbnb 03 - Living Room - Credit Sarah Crowley.jpg

The home will feature carefully-curated moments and details, including booby traps, snacks from the 1990s, and Buzz's pet tarantula.

Home Alone Airbnb 10 - Dining Room - Credit Sarah Crowley.jpg

You can begin to book your stay starting Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. CT.

Home Alone Airbnb 04 - Bedroom - Credit Sarah Crowley.jpg

Up to four lucky guests will get to stay at the McCallister residence on Dec. 12 for only $25.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!