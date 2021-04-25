Oscar 2021 ballot: Download the official Oscar ballot to guess the top winners of the night

Think you know who will take home the Oscar for best picture, best actor, and best actress? What about original song, directing and film editing?

You can download and print the official Oscar ballot to pick the winners at home -- and then see how you did when the show airs tonight at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. Eastern) on ABC15.

Due to the pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards will be scaled down with fewer guests and will be held at both The Dolby Theatre and L.A.'s Union Station.

https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/90/ba/f862fc4648adaaff8e51875e378b/oscars-ballot-2021.pdf