Musician Travis Scott arrested in Florida for trespassing, disorderly intoxication

Musician Travis Scott was arrested and booked early Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to court records.

Court records showed that Scott faces two criminal counts, one for trespassing property after warning, and another for disorderly intoxication. The court records indicated that he submitted a $150 bond.

After being booked, Scott wrote on the social media platform X "lol."

Scott has become one of music's most popular rappers, having been nominated for nine Grammy Awards. He has also drawn controversy, most notably for the Astroworld Festival crowd crush in November 2021. Scott was on stage when fans surged toward the stage, causing numerous injuries.

Ten people died as a result of the injuries.

After a two-year investigation, officials said Scott would not be criminally charged for the 2021 incident, but he could be held liable in civil court.