Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance appears to be inspiration behind Chiefs-themed Hallmark Christmas movie

As if winning Super Bowls and selling out stadiums wasn't enough for Swifties and Chiefs fans alike, America's sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's newfound romance now appears to be the inspiration behind an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie.

Hallmark Media announced that it has partnered with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and Skydance Sports to make the original film called "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

Hallmark says the movie will follow the fictional life of Alana Higman and her Chiefs-crazed family as they compete to win the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. However, a budding romance emerges as Alana finds herself falling for the Chiefs employee in charge of evaluating the families of finalists in the competition.

As the two spend more time together, the romantic connection they share continues to grow. But when her grandfather's lucky Chiefs heirloom goes missing, Alana begins to question everything she thought she knew about fate and her future with Derrick — "unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary," Hallmark said.

Production is currently slated to begin next month, and the entire movie will be filmed in Kansas City, Missouri — home to both Hallmark and the Chiefs — and will include scenes from the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which has been coined the loudest stadium in the world.

"With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," Hallmark Chief Brand Officer Darren Abbott said in a statement. "By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way."

The film is scheduled to debut this winter holiday season and will premiere during Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team was "honored" to be teaming up with a longstanding Kansas City staple like Hallmark and is looking forward to connecting with new audiences.

"This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season," said Donovan.

