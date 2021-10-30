Learn about AZGFD’s not so “spooky” creatures this weekend

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is holding a virtual event to learn about their often misunderstood “spooky” creatures this weekend!

The 30-minute virtual event will teach you all about AZGFD’s non-releasable barn owl, rosy boa snake, and striped skunk!

Arizona Game and Fish Department

Their Wildlife Outreach Education Coordinator will show you what makes them unique and not so spooky after all. There will also be plenty of time for questions about the animals, so this is a great activity for kids as well!

Registration is $10 and can be done HERE. After registering you’ll be sent a link for the event.

There is one event Saturday from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. and one on Sunday from 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. both featuring the same animals.