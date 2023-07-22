Lana Del Rey spotted serving customers at a Waffle House in Alabama

Watch Now
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 00:30:49-04

FLORENCE, Ala. (CNN) — Lana Del Rey is serving up waffles.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer has apparently been moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, according to social media posts from a few of her customers shared on a fan account. Pictures posted Thursday show Del Rey in uniform, warmly serving patrons and working behind the counter.

In one video, she can be heard saying, “Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission.”

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption reads.

She even has her own Waffle House name badge.

Another person posedwith the singer inside the Waffle House, writing, “To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!.”

It’s not known why Del Rey is currently in Alabama, but she has reportedly been spotted in recent days at an area nail salon and a Starbucks.

CNN has reached out to her representative for comment.

Del Rey recently played at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

She also released her new album, titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

