KISS postpones tour after Stanley, Simmons test positive for COVID-19

Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 01, 2021
KISS has postponed its tour after band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

On its website, the band said they had postponed its next four dates after Simmons tested positive and began "experiencing mild symptoms."

Last week, the band disclosed Stanley's diagnosis after canceling their show in Pittsburgh.

Stanley tweeted on Monday that he has since recovered.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they'll remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days as a precaution.

KISS said they'll resume the tour on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

