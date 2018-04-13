It's going to cost more to visit Grand Canyon, Saguaro, Petrified Forest national parks

"The $11.6 billion maintenance backlog isn’t going to be solved overnight and will require a multi-tiered approach as we work to provide badly needed revenue to repair infrastructure. This is just one of the ways we are carrying out our commitment to ensure that national parks remain world class destinations that provide an excellent value for families from all income levels," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, in a prepared statement.
The National Park Service said 80-percent of the fees would stay at the park where it was collected.
On Saturday, April 21, fees at National Parks across the country will be waived to mark the start of National Park Week.