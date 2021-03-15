Here are the winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — There were many winners at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but women stole the show.

Beyonce became the most decorated female act in the ceremony’s history, with the powerhouse singer taking home her 28th Grammy.

Taylor Swift also made history when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times. She earned the illustrious award for her album "Folklore."

And the coveted Best New Artist award went to rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

Below is a full list of the night’s winners:

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“American Standard – James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording

“10%” – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Bubba” – Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” – Body Count

Best Rock Song

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

“The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bold Cutters” – Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance

“Black Parade” – Beyonce

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Anything for You” – Ledisi

Best R&B song

“Better than I imagined” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best Progressive R&B Album

“It is what it is” – Thundercat

Best R&B Album

“Bigger Love” – John Legend

Best Rap Performance

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

“Savage – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White

Best Rap Album

“King’s Disease” – Nas

Best Country Solo Performance

“When my Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna

Best Country Album

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album

“More Guitar Stories” – Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“All Blues” – Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Secrets are the Best Stories” – Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Trilogy 2” – Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Data Lords” – Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Four Questions” – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ” – PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus is King” – Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 15th Anniversary Album) – Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“La Conquista Del Espacio” – Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1” – Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

“40” – Group Niche

Best American Roots Performance

“I Remember Everything” – John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“I Remember Everything – Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

Best Americana Album

“World on the Ground” – Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album

“Home” – Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Rawer than Raw” – Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet” – Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

“All the Good Times” – Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Atmosphere” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

“Got to be Tough” – Toots and The Maytals

Best Global Music Album

“Twice as Tall” – Burna Boy

Best Children's Album

“All the Ladies” – Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth” – Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album

“Jagged Little Pill” – Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell

Best Instrumental Composition

“Sputnik” – Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Donna Lee” – John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package

“Vols. 11 & 12” – Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Ode to Joy” – Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Album Notes

“Dead Man’s Pop” – Bob Mehr

Best Historical Album

“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers” – Lee Lodyga, Cheryl Pawelski, and Bernie Grundman

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Hyperspace” – Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’” – David Frost, Charlie Post, and Silas Brown

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” – Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” – David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, and David Frost

Best Choral Performance

“Daniel Pour: The Passion of Yeshuah” – JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, and Adam Luebke

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices” – Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” – Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Smyth: The Prison” – Sarah Brailey, Dashon Burton, and James Blachly

Best Classical Compendium

“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank and Meditations on Rilke” – Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Jack Vad

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” – Christopher Rouse

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, WizKid, Jenn Nkiru, Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams

Best Music Film

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman, Michele Farinola, and James Keach

