Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming "Rust" and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 15:09:53-05

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses an ammunition supplier of creating dangerous conditions on a movie set where a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer, by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.

The lawsuit was filed in New Mexico state district court by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who oversaw firearms, ammunition, and related training on the set of "Rust" alongside two assistants.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on Oct. 21 from a gunshot wound during a "Rust" rehearsal at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in northern New Mexico.

The Associated Press reported days after the shooting that the movie had been halted, but producers said it was "a pause rather than an end."

According to the news outlet, Baldwin was explaining moments before the shooting occurred how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster.

Baldwin was handed the gun by an assistant director who wasn't aware it was loaded with live rounds, the AP reported.

Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the news outlet reported.

