'World's Biggest Bounce Park' opens at Chandler Fashion Center mall in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Looking for something fun to do? A large outdoor inflatable bounce park with a dodgeball court, obstacle course, and a DJ to spin some tunes has opened in the parking lot of Chandler Fashion Center Mall.

The attraction, called "World's Largest Bounce Park," also features a 23-foot slide, basketball and ring toss games, "Wipeout"-inspired obstacles, a maze, an "impossible ladder," and a special area for the little ones to play.

It's located in the parking lot on the far west side of the mall where Sears and Nordstrom were previously located, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler.

The attraction opens Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, and is scheduled to be here until January 2022.

Tickets are $22 per person for two hours. Kids two and younger are free. Discounts are available for groups larger than five people, according to the website.

Tickets are available on-site, but people are encouraged to purchase tickets online and in advance, www.funbox.com/phoenix-az. Socks are required.

A similar concept, The Big Bounce America, made an appearance in the Valley in 2019.