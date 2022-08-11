Watch Now
White Castle announces plans for second Valley location in Tempe

The new location is expected to open in 2023
A line of people were let into Arizona's first White Castle Wednesday morning for the grand opening.
White Castle food (handout)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 11, 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. — Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!

According to a press release sent to ABC15, the new location will be at the Emerald Center near I-10 and Warner Road [8755 S. Jewel St.]. The Tempe restaurant is planned to open in the first half of 2023.

White Castle representatives say that the new store-front will be approximately 2,800 square feet and will create 60 new jobs.

A LITTLE BIT OF BACKGROUND:

Video in the player above is from the opening of the first White Castle that opened in 2019.

White Castle's first location in Arizona opened in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. White Castle has also served its food from a few ghost kitchens in recent years across the Valley for delivery only but it's unclear if any of those locations remain open as of now.

