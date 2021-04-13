Talking Stick Resort postpones its summer pool parties

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Citing the health of its guests and the general public, Talking Stick Resort recently announced that it would postpone the start of its popular "Release" summer pool parties.

"In the interest of the health and safety of our guests and the public at large, our summer Release parties have been postponed through at least June 30. At this time, there is no firm date for the start of the 2021 Release Season," a note on the resort's website said.

The weekend pool parties typically feature local or national DJs and draw hundreds of people to the resort's main pool. Last summer's pool parties were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort, however, is open, as well as the pool areas, the casino and some of the restaurants.

Orange Sky, the resort's rooftop restaurant, Wandering Horse Buffet and Blue Coyote Cantina are currently closed.