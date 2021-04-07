Salt River Tubing to open May 1, 2021: What you need to know

MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing will open for its 41st season on Saturday, May 1 with additional safety protocols in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those safety protocols:



Face masks are required for both employees and guests on the shuttles, renting a tube, and returning a tube.

Employees will also be required to wear gloves and undergo a daily temperature check.

Staff will work to maintain social distancing on shuttle buses and at the tube rental site.

Shuttles will be limited to 20 people and groups will be limited to 10 people.

"SRTR will strive to do its best to help ensure a responsible "safe distancing" atmosphere at the SRTR Terminal Building and on its Shuttle Buses during transport of tubers to the Salt River," a news release said.

Safety signage is posted at the Terminal Building and at some of the bus stops. Salt River Tubing is located within the Tonto National Forest, 9200 North Bush Highway Mesa, AZ 85215.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people by swimming in lakes, rivers, or public pools. However, people are encouraged to continue to social distance and wash their hands. Masks are not recommended when swimming.

Last year, Salt River Tubing had its season cut short after water parks and tube operators, among other businesses, were ordered to close due to rising cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. They reopened in May, were closed again in June, and in August, decided to remain closed for the remainder of the season.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THIS YEAR

Tube rentals are the same price as 2020: $19, plus tax. That includes tube rental, shuttle, and parking.

Daily operating hours are 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. depending on the weather and river conditions. The last daily tube rental is at 1 p.m.

To rent a tube:



Children have to be at least eight (8) years old and at least four feet tall. If both are not met, no one in the group will be allowed to rent a tube. Life vests are strongly recommended.

Glass containers are not allowed and ice chests and coolers will be inspected for glass containers.

Visit www.saltrivertubing.com for more information.