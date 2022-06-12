Mr. Fries Man to open a new location in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Mr. Fries Man is expanding to the West Valley this summer! The franchise restaurant that serves gourmet fries in Tempe will soon have another location in Peoria.

The California franchise is known for creating dishes with a base of fries, obviously, and then topping it off with different meats and sauces.

“There’s all different types of gourmet toppings on top of the fries. You [can] get shrimp, you can get steak, you can get chicken (grilled or fried) ... you can also get bacon,” said Chatiya Jones-Dean, who along with her husband, Jamaal, will be operating the new Peoria location.

STRAIGHTFORWARD MENU

According to Jones-Dean, customer favorites include the following:

Sauces: Hello (that’s sweet & tangy) and the Smack (that’s sweet & spicy).

(that’s sweet & tangy) and the (that’s sweet & spicy). Plates: Honey garlic shrimp steak and the lemon garlic crab & shrimp.

Mr. Fries Man | Chatiya Jones-Dean





“We also offer a build your own, where you can actually build your own “fry” plate of what you would like,” said Jones-Dean. “In case you’re not a fan of meat… we also have vegetarian [styles] as well vegan,” she added.

FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS

“They literally can expect a family vibe. This is a family-owned business… we want to plan on getting the community involved in different events that [we’ll] potentially holding,” said Chatiya Jones-Dean and who tells ABC15 that they hope to do local sponsorships with high schools nearby.

IF YOU GO:

Location: 8272 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy, suite 207

Grand opening: an exact date has yet to be announced.

Hours: will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the co-owner, weekend hours could “potentially be extended.”

Can’t wait until the grand opening of the Peoria location?