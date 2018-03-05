Arizona's Lake Havasu City gets big shout out at 90th Academy Awards

Partly Cloudy
Whether it was meant as a joke or not, Arizona's Lake Havasu City received a big shout out at the 90th Academy Awards.
At the start of the show, Jimmy Kimmel made a wager with the winners over their acceptance speeches: the shortest speech goes home with a jet ski.
Later in the show, Kimmel said, "we're sweetening the pot" with -- you guessed it -- a trip to Lake Havasu. On the screen followed a montage of clips of what was presumably Lake Havasu.
If you haven't been to Lake Havasu or Lake Havasu City before, here are some quick facts:
Thanks for the shout-out Jimmy!