Arizona's Lake Havasu City gets big shout out at 90th Academy Awards

Josh Frigerio
8:29 PM, Mar 4, 2018
Whether it was meant as a joke or not, Arizona's Lake Havasu City received a big shout out at the 90th Academy Awards.

At the start of the show, Jimmy Kimmel made a wager with the winners over their acceptance speeches: the shortest speech goes home with a jet ski.

Later in the show, Kimmel said, "we're sweetening the pot" with -- you guessed it -- a trip to Lake Havasu. On the screen followed a montage of clips of what was presumably Lake Havasu.

If you haven't been to Lake Havasu or Lake Havasu City before, here are some quick facts:

  • Lake Havasu City is 196 miles northwest of Phoenix, or just over a three-hour drive.
  • It is home to the Old London Bridge. The city's founder Robert P. McCulloch bought it for $2.46 million in 1968, according to the Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau.
  • It has 400 miles of coastline and 60 miles of navigable waterways, the website states.
  • If you're looking for a brewery, it has four within Lake Havasu City.
  • It has four beaches, according to the website, and places for swimming, fishing, water sports and hiking.
  • It's also been featured in at least 17 movies, TV shows and reality shows.
  • More than 750,000 people visit Lake Havasu each year, according to the CVB.

