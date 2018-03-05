Arizona's Lake Havasu City gets big shout out at 90th Academy Awards

Whether it was meant as a joke or not, Arizona's Lake Havasu City received a big shout out at the 90th Academy Awards.

At the start of the show, Jimmy Kimmel made a wager with the winners over their acceptance speeches: the shortest speech goes home with a jet ski.

Later in the show, Kimmel said, "we're sweetening the pot" with -- you guessed it -- a trip to Lake Havasu. On the screen followed a montage of clips of what was presumably Lake Havasu.

If you haven't been to Lake Havasu or Lake Havasu City before, here are some quick facts:

Lake Havasu City is 196 miles northwest of Phoenix, or just over a three-hour drive.

It is home to the Old London Bridge. The city's founder Robert P. McCulloch bought it for $2.46 million in 1968, according to the Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It has 400 miles of coastline and 60 miles of navigable waterways, the website states.

If you're looking for a brewery, it has four within Lake Havasu City.

It has four beaches, according to the website, and places for swimming, fishing, water sports and hiking.

It's also been featured in at least 17 movies, TV shows and reality shows.

More than 750,000 people visit Lake Havasu each year, according to the CVB.

Thanks for the shout-out Jimmy!