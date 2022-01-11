Watch
EntertainmentEvents

Actions

Arizona Matsuri Fest cancels plans for in-person event, moves to virtual festival

items.[0].image.alt
Digital screenshot from azmatsuri.org
Arizona Matsuri Fest announcement.jpg
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 23:16:02-05

PHOENIX — The 38th Arizona Matsuri Festival, a two-day fest that celebrates the culture of Japan, will be held virtually for the second consecutive year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 festival was also held virtually because of the pandemic. This year's festival was planned to be held in person on Feb. 26 & 27, 2022, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

Related: The top spring 2022 events and festivals not to miss in Phoenix

"Due to the current climate with COVID-19, and for the safety of all involved, the 2022 Arizona Matsuri will not be held in-person. To better serve the greater community, as in 2021, the Matsuri will be held VIRTUALLY," organizers said Monday in a statement.

"Get ready for an amazing display of authentic Japanese culture brought to you online by the Arizona Matsuri."

The virtual event will be held on Feb. 26 & 27 at 10 a.m. and will be hosted on the event's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/azmatsuri.

Programming and a schedule would be announced closer to the festival, but events are expected to include Japanese traditional and modern music, dancing, martial arts, and taiko (drum) performances, the release said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!