4 Arizona restaurants rank on Yelp's top 100 list for 2021

Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 22:55:29-04

Let's eat! Four Arizona restaurants rank on Yelp's top 100 places to eat list for 2021.

Two Arizona restaurants ranked in the top 10 overall while two others also made it onto the list.

Yelp says the 100 restaurants were ranked using individual submissions, U.S. Yelp’s data science team's analysis, and Yelp Community Managers.

Here's how the Arizona restaurants ranked:

#5 Simon’s Hot Dogs in Scottsdale

Dinner is ready! 🌭👋Sonoran Cousin made with Colombian chorizo and topped with beans, bacon and jalapeños accompanied by...

Posted by Simon's Hot Dogs on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

#9 Intentional Food Cafe and Market in Mesa

#58 Casa Corazon Restaurant in Phoenix

Perfect Weather☀️ for a #Taco 🌮 de Canasta 🔥🤤 & Frozen #Mango 🥭 #Margarita 😋 📍 PHOENIX AZ - 16th St & Thomas Rd #casacorazonphx #eastvalleyaz #eatlocalaz #azeats #dtphx #mexicancuisine

Posted by Casa Corazon Restaurant on Friday, March 19, 2021

#88 The Parish in Tucson

To see the full list, click here.

