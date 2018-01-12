Ellen DeGeneres mourns the loss of her father

Fair
Comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres broke the emotional news that her 92-year-old father has passed away.
On her show she reflected on the cherished times she had with her dad, Elliot DeGeneres, saying he was "very proud of her" and "loved this show."
This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018
When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018
My dad and me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018
